Our winds will still be a bit breezy later today, but not quite as windy as what we’ve seen the last couple of days. That trend will continue for the last half of the week, too! Our temperatures will most likely be in the upper 60s for one more day with our winds out of the north, but after that, we can expect gradual warming to take place. We should be in the mid 70s as the rest of the work week progresses.

By the end of the week our weather pattern will become a bit more active bringing a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most likely window of time may be Thursday into Thursday night as a low pressure tracks across the state. A few showers and storms may linger into early Friday, but we’re still on track to warm up into the upper 70s.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s for a warm weekend, but to get us there, we’ll see the return of a gusty southerly wind. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Sunday. There could also be a few storms lingering into Monday, too, but highs remain warm in the 80s.