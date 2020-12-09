Quiet Thursday before rain/snow chances return

What We’re Tracking:

Quiet Thursday

Rain/snow chance early Friday through Saturday

Much cooler for the weekend

We’ll see mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. Be on the lookout over the horizon for a green hue, it’s very possible to view the Northern Lights in our area tonight!

Clouds begin to increase tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next system, but we should still be very mild. Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s for Thursday.

Rain chances will be on the increase after midnight and through the morning Friday. We could see a change over to snow in our northern and northwestern counties through the day Friday, giving them the best shot at measurable snowfall through the first half of the weekend. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding this system, so we’re not going to put out any snowfall totals yet. However, as we go through the night Friday and into Saturday, most of us should see our rain showers transitioning to a wintry mix or snow.

A temperatures drop, it is possible to see some accumulation. If you have to travel in the morning Saturday, plan on slick roadways.

The activity should taper off through the day Saturday, as colder air settles into place. Expect highs Saturday and Sunday to only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Looking ahead to next week, things start to dry out and temperatures become more seasonable in the mid 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

