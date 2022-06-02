What We’re Tracking:

Great weather for Friday

Unsettled weather pattern this weekend

Cooler temperatures through next week

Winds will remain fairly light through the night as temperatures drop into the lower 50s with mostly clear skies. Quiet conditions will also persist through the end of the work week with no rain expected through Friday.

A nice end to the week with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Temperatures will remain pleasant for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°.

This weekend, we warm up a tad with more low 80s present. Unsettled weather returns, though, as another chance for showers or storms could be setting up starting Saturday. The wind will stay fairly light through the weekend, but could be slightly breezy on Saturday. There could be another round of rain on Sunday, but we’re not looking at a complete washout by any means. Many spots could remain dry through the weekend.

Even into next week, the off and on rain chances continue. There could be several batches of showers and storms moving through for the next several days. It’s that time of the year where it seems most days have a slight chance for rain. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than average because of this active pattern next week. Highs are expected in the 70s through midweek.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller