What We’re Tracking:

Quiet tonight

Another rain chance Thursday night/early Friday

Warm and dry for the weekend

Tonight will be a lot quieter than the last few as we get to enjoy mostly clear skies and light winds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

Thursday morning looks pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds early. Cloud cover will build in through the day with our next chance for storms arriving in the afternoon and temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. There is a slight risk a couple storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Some of these showers may linger into early Friday morning.

Friday will start of with rain before drying out by the afternoon. Clouds may be stubborn but peaks of sunshine is possible before sunset. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the upper 70s.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny, and we’ll start to warm things up gradually into the lower 90s by Sunday. Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the middle 90s. Can’t rule out some pop-up thunderstorms with the heat of the day on Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller