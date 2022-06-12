What We’re Tracking:

Quiet tonight

Breezy and humid through the week

Hot all week long

After a few isolated showers earlier this afternoon, the rain did provided some strong wind gusts across portions of the area with reports up to 60 mph. These stronger winds will relax throughout the night and become more easterly through Monday morning.

Winds become breezy out of the south again for Monday and Tuesday, and that will help to warm us up into the upper 90s. Monday is our best shot at hitting 100° and it’s very likely for our western counties and not out of the question for the rest of the viewing area, as well. With the humidity remaining high, that will send our heat index values into the lower to middle 100s for the first part of next week.

The hot weather continues through Wednesday before our next chance for rain moves in. We could see a few isolated storms on Wednesday, and by Thursday, we should be a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the region by the middle of the week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the heat and humidity return with lower 90s continuing on and the humidity causing it to feel closer to triple digits as the first day of summer approaches.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez