What We’re Tracking:

Warm again through Saturday

Scattered showers by the weekend

Cool again next week

Temperatures tonight will only drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with mostly clear skies and light easterly breezes.

Our winds will start to pick up even more from the south by Friday and Saturday. That will send temperatures back into the middle 70s, maybe upper 70s. This will lead to an elevated fire danger for the area so burning is not advised.

By the time we get to the weekend, we’ll finally have a slight chance for some showers to move in. Isolated showers are possible late Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers late Sunday. The rain will cool us down into the 50s to close out the weekend and 40s to start early next week.

There does look to be a slim chance that we could have a few snow showers around through early Monday morning. It’s still a ways out, but if we still have precipitation in the area, numbers will be cold enough for some wintry precipitation as we start next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller