A southwest breeze helps to bring in slightly warmer air to the area today. Highs should climb into the lower to middle 40s with a partly cloudy sky before another weak front moves in later this evening.

All that front is going to do is switch our winds back to the north and west. They won’t even be that strong either, but should be enough to drop our temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s for tomorrow. There may even be some patchy fog to start with tomorrow as winds remain relatively light. Just watch out for that early tomorrow as temperatures will be below freezing to start with leading to the potential for freezing fog.

We are watching our next storm system that looks to move in late Friday and into early Saturday. As of right now, there looks to be a decent chance for seeing rain and snow showers across the area. It may start as snow, but shift to rain, and maybe back again as our temperatures waffle between the upper 20s overnight and lower 40s during the afternoon. There looks to be a slightly better chance to see some snow across the area by late Friday and into early Saturday morning. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with this system, so keep checking back for updates through the week.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active starting this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even colder weather with it leading to another chance for wintry weather.