Quiet weather continues into Tuesday

Clear and chilly tonight, some fog east

More clouds, still mild Tuesday

A slight rain chance moves in by Wednesday

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies and calm wind. Rather chilly with nighttime lows in the lower to middle 20s. Another chance for patchy fog tonight, but mainly for the easternmost areas only this time.

After a rather calm night, the breeze will start to pick up just a bit Tuesday afternoon. However, the wind will be out of the south this time, so we can expect slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday despite an increase in cloud cover through the day. Highs should make it into the lower 50s.

Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in at the tail end of the system, but mainly a rain chance. That will arrive Wednesday, and the wintry mix chance will be late in the night, towards early Thursday morning. Cooler weather settles back in for the second half of the week with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s to end the work week and head into the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

