Highs today and Wednesday will be making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Overnight lows will dip into the middle 20s.

Our next storm system is set to move in by Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing in much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday.

The most likely area for the next round of snow to be most impactful will be over the northern counties and into Nebraska. While snow will be possible farther south, the amounts should tend to be lower to the south. The snow will start up and be heaviest late Wednesday night through midday Thursday. Then a second wave of lighter snow could move through the southern counties by Thursday evening.