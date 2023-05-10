What We’re Tracking

Mostly quiet this evening

More rain/storm chances throughout the week

Cooler by the end of the weekend

Mostly quiet conditions are expected tonight with a few models indicating a slight chance for a storm or two to fire up. If we do get any storms to form they would be brief and likely non-severe. Partly cloudy skies will otherwise be in the area with overnight lows in the 60s.

A better chance for showers, and a few storms, moves back into the forecast for Thursday. Highs may be a tad cooler – generally in the upper 70s. However, we’re monitoring the potential that some of the storms later in the day could become strong or severe. The main threats would be damaging wind gusts and larger hail.

There will still be an off-and-on chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week and weekend. Finally, by the end of the weekend and start of next week, rain chances begin to taper off a bit and temperatures cool down. We’ll likely be in the low to mid 70s for Sunday and Monday with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller