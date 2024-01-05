What We’re Tracking

Light snow today

A bigger system for early next week

Colder weather ahead

Snow showers exit to the east, but the cloud cover will stick around through the night and into the majority of Saturday. Low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. We’ll watch for a few slick spots overnight, primarily on side streets and back roads. Clouds will hang on for Saturday with a high in the upper 30s, but sunshine returns for part of Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

The weather pattern gets quite a bit more active after this weekend, too. So after this first round Friday, we’re already watching another system for the first part of next week. This one looks like it could bring even heavier precipitation. Temperatures should initially support a rain/snow mix before it changes over to all snow on Monday. It may end up being much more impactful than this first round, so keep checking back for updates.

There are some signals that even colder air starts to work it’s way in during the last half of next week. We do get a bit of a break between systems, though, for Wednesday and Thursday before the colder air, and maybe even another chance at snow arrives by next weekend. We are definitely trending into a colder and more active weather pattern overall.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller