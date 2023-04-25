Highs will be a bit cooler through midweek with a few spotty showers possible in the southern half of the area. We’ll likely make it up into the low 60s today and tomorrow with overnight lows near 40°. The southern half of the area stands the best chance to see a few showers through Wednesday, with most of the moisture staying just south of our viewing area.

We’ll stay dry on Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s, but our next system moves in by Friday. Showers look likely to close out the work week, and we may hear a couple rumbles of thunder, as well.

Temperatures should make it into the lower 60s on Friday before the rain moves in, then cooling back a bit further for the start of the weekend.