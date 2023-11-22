The cooler, but seasonal, air does look stick around through Thanksgiving. We should have mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and most of Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the lower to middle 50s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s. Cloud cover does start to increase a bit later tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves through.

Our next storm system moves in by late Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for some snow showers, especially late in the day Saturday and lingering into Sunday morning. Highs for the weekend look to struggle to even make it to 40°, so precipitation type and the track of this storm is still uncertain. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days, but just keep it in mind for post-Thanksgiving travel!

The cold air lingers into the start of next week with highs near 40° through, at least, Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 20s. However, after the weekend storm system, we do clear out, so at least it’ll be sunny while it’s cold.