

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy, clear night

Warm & windy daytime on Friday

Sharply colder Friday evening into Saturday

Mostly clear and quite windy tonight with continued south breezes at 15-25mph. That wind will keep the temperatures up above average for lows, only dropping into the lower 40s for much of the region by Friday morning.

That strong south wind will bring in even warmer air on Friday. With south wind 20-30mh, we should be able to reach into the upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Another shot of cooler air comes in during the evening hours on Friday and lingers into Saturday with the passage of a cold front Friday evening, but once again this system looks to pass by with little to no precipitation associated with it.

Temperatures rebound for Sunday and Monday back into the lower 50s. Yet another front moves through by Tuesday. While our weather pattern is certainly active with systems passing through this week, rain chances are slim to none. Temperatures will take another dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller