Rain and cooler temps are just days away

​Before going over 90 last Friday, we had 12 consecutive days with highs below 89 degrees, and 5 of those days were at 78 or cooler. The hot spell continues for just a bit longer, and this will likely be our 5th straight afternoon to reach 90 or higher. Unseasonably warm for mid-September with highs and lows running about 15 degrees above average.

The persistent west to east flow from the Central and Upper Rockies to Northern Plains has a system that is trying to move toward Northeast Kansas. To our south, a low pressure system has been creeping up the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. This is pulling deep Gulf moisture toward Kansas. As atmosphere destabilizes with daytime heating…a few showers and storms could pop on a small scale this afternoon. Surface wind will gradually increase over the next 2 days with harsh sunshine and moderately high dew points to keep it very uncomfortable.

Partly cloudy, humid, breezy and still hot today.

Greater Topeka Tuesday…

Highs: 90-94

Dew Points: 67-71

Wind: S/SW 12-22+

By Thursday, a cold front tries to sweep across around sunset. The parallel southwest flow aloft and lack of major push will cause this boundary to become stationary. Associated precipitation chances will linger into the early part of the weekend as a result of the front oscillating back and forth. Clouds and occasional rainfall could give us temperatures in the low to mid 70s which will make this coming weekend very fall-like! That’s appropriate since the autumnal equinox is Saturday evening.

It will feel so much better in 3 days….

KSNT Meteorologist David George