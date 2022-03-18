*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* – Cloud, Republic, Clay, Marshall, Nemaha, and Washington counties until 10am

*WIND ADVISORY* – Most of the area until noon.

Rain and snow showers continue to fall this morning.

Where we’re seeing the snow, we could see near blizzard conditions as our winds continue to gust upwards of 45-50mph through midday.

Use extra caution heading out this morning if you live north and west of a line from Junction City, up through Manhattan, and towards Seneca.

The silver lining with this system is that the ground temperatures are warm, and most of our temperatures stay a few degrees above freezing. That means that accumulations will be mostly confined to grassy and elevated surfaces, and it will melt quickly. Prepare for reduced visibilities and potential slick/slushy spots for your morning commute.