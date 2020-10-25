Rain and snow later today with much colder air to follow this week!

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy skies

Rain and Snow chances today/tomorrow

Very cold air sticks around

Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the region today with mostly cloudy skies dominating. Rain showers are expected to filter into the area starting later this afternoon and remaining through the early evening hours. As temperatures continue to fall we will start to see a wintry mix and then finally overnight snow showers. As the precipitation changes over we will likely see icy conditions on the roads.

A lot of the snow showers look to wrap up during the late afternoon on Monday. A second wave tries to move northward Monday night into Tuesday but the chances are looking less likely overall. Right now the second wave should stay far enough south to not impact us.

As far as snow totals go the majority of the viewing area can expect one to three inches. Specifically west of the I-35 corridor and north through I-70. Higher snowfall totals will be isolated largely to our far southwestern viewing areas who could see between two and four inches depending on where the heaviest snow bands set up.

Tuesday morning could be our coldest air of the season falling well below freezing into the low 20s potentially feeling like single digits for some. Temperatures for most of next week look to stay on the cooler side before beginning to moderate by the end of the week. Our next chance for precipitation possibly moving in by mid week.

