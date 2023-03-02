Today will be cooler than we’ve been used to, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s also the potential for a few light snow showers along the Kansas/Nebraska border this morning. We’re not expecting much out of those, but you could see a quick dusting through about mid-morning. Our high temperatures today will likely reach into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our next chance for precipitation moves in later this evening. Models are starting to come into better agreement that our main type of precipitation should be rain through the night. As our temperatures cool after midnight, we may start to see some snow trying to mix in. Eastern areas stand that best chance to see some slushy accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces, but we’re not expecting much, if any, measurable snowfall.

The timing of the transition though may be slightly problematic depending on the intensity of the rain/snow showers tomorrow morning. There could be some snow trying to fall during your morning commute, so just plan on padding in some extra time tomorrow just to be on the safe side.

Temperatures on Friday will stay cooler, with highs expected near 50° again. So, any snow that does manage to fall, won’t get the chance to stick around for very long. After this brief cooldown, we will see high temperatures in the 50s and 60s again by the time the weekend rolls around. Another system brings some more clouds for Saturday before we clear out Sunday.