What We’re Tracking:

Rain change to wintry mix tonight

Cold and snowy Thursday

Warming again by the weekend

The cold front we’ve been watching all week will move through later tonight, and behind it we’ll see a sharp drop in temperatures. A few scattered rain showers may also develop during the day into Wednesday evening.

Through the night, as our temperatures keep dropping (into the 20s eventually), we’ll see that rain transition into a wintry mix, then heavy snow by early Thursday morning. The northwestern corner of the area may not see much in the way of wintry precipitation at all, but farther south there looks to be a band of intense snowfall for about 5-6 hours. Rates could top out at 2″ per hour.

While a small shift in the track of the storm could mean the difference between little or a lot of snow at any one particular location, the overall pattern is not in question. The main question remains over the exact path the storm takes across our viewing area. Here’s what we think for snowfall totals as of this evening:

Another concern will be the winds during this storm. Winds will still be strong, with 35-45mph gusts possible through the day Thursday. With those stronger gusts possible, we’ll be looking at blowing and drifting of that very heavy snowfall. That’ll greatly reduce visibilities Thursday morning to less than a mile if not 1/2 a mile at times. It’ll also cause wind chills to drop into the single digits for the first half of the day tomorrow.

It does look like we’ll start a warming trend pretty quickly after this system. Though it will be dependent on just how much snow cover we end up with. Either way, we could at least see 50s back in the forecast by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller