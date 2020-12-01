Rain and snow on the way for late Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds build tonight

Rain/snow mix late Wednesday–mainly south

Warmer this weekend

Partly to mostly cloudy weather tonight as lows will hold in the upper 20s. Northeasterly breeze at 5-15mph through the night, as well. The cloud cover will be mainly a thin veil of clouds, but should start to thicken a bit by early Wednesday morning.

Our next system looks to impact the area Wednesday evening with more clouds and a chance for rain or snow showers. The southwest portion of the viewing area has the best chance at getting a longer period of snow with only a slight chance around the northern and northeastern counties. Amounts look to remain fairly low with little to no snow north, near 1″ in the central areas and up to 1-2″ of snow in the southwestern counties, south of I-70.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s for the rest of the week with overnight lows staying in the 20s. The wind will be lighter and temperatures warming up into the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com