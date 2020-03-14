Rain and snow possible through lunchtime

What We’re Tracking:

Wintry mix this morning, cold rain south – snow north

Cold weekend

More rain early next week

We’re seeing some cold rain, sleet, and even snow, moving across NE Kansas this morning. It should all move out by lunchtime, but there is a chance for locations along and north of I-70 to pick up a dusting to an inch of snow. Communities along the Kansas/Nebraska border could even see around 2″ of accumulations, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

By midday or early afternoon, any precipitation may have stopped, but it will feel very chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s and a wind chill between 25-35°. It’ll be quite the shock to they system after the pleasant week that we’ve had, and you’ll want to break out that winter coat again.

Clouds will linger Sunday, but we’ll be mainly dry with highs in the middle 40s. More showers are expected through the early to middle part of next week so it looks like our weather will be cloudy and rainy, at least until next Friday when it should turn sunny, again. Temperatures will be climbing through the week with areas of showers and storms most likely Wednesday into Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



