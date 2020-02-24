Rain and snow showers arrive on Tuesday before cold wind

What We’re Tracking:

Snow showers mix with rain on Tuesday

Cold wind through midweek

Warmer weekend

Colder air will build in overnight and into Tuesday and Wednesday. While most of the night will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry, we’ll see an increasing chance for rain/snow showers toward daybreak as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

The chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow will continue off and on throughout the day on Tuesday. While temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s, there may be brief periods of accumulation, as well. Most of that should be confined to elevated surfaces and grassy areas. However, the cold wind will also be an issue for Tuesday. The wind will increase late in the day with highs only in the middle to upper 30s.

The coldest wind will be 20-25mph north breezes overnight into early Wednesday morning as temperatures fall into the lower to middle 20s and snow showers wind down a bit. By early Wednesday, wind chills may drop down into the single digits or lower 10s before the wind lets up through the day on Wednesday. Highs will climb into the middle 30s with sunshine.

After that, warmer air returns for the weekend with highs near 60° by Sunday and Monday, but a chance for rain and a few thunderstorms will return by Monday, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

