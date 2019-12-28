Rain and storms today, light snow tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Rain and possible thunder today

Cold front on the move

Snow showers Sunday

We’ll likely see periods of moderate to even heavy rain through today as a big storm system approaches the area. Don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder and experience some damaging wind gusts, too (especially south and east of I-35). We’ll likely see widespread rainfall totals between 1/2″- 2″ with locally higher amounts possible.

We’ll be on a little temperature roller coaster with this system, as well. Temperatures warmed through the night, and early this morning, temperatures will actually be in the lower 50s. We’ll continue to warm through the day with some places making a run at 60° before the cold front swings through.

Once it does, we’ll have a brief period of dry conditions before the backside of the system wraps through Sunday. That could bring a brief shot at some flurries or light snow showers. The most likely areas for some snow is north and west of Manhattan. Accumulation doesn’t look likely. If we’re lucky, we may see a dusting to 1/2″. Highs will be in the upper 30s with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine returns for the first half of the week, and the weather pattern looks quiet for those out late on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures may turn a bit warmer into New Year’s Day. Shower chances may return for January 2nd and 3rd.



-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com

