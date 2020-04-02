Rain and thunder Thursday night, then we may be 30-35 degrees colder Friday

After the temperature tumble Friday, it will get much warmer by early next week.

Clouds slowly advanced toward us Wednesday, and we’ve been mainly cloudy overnight. Spotty showers have tried to develop, but moisture is still limited and there isn’t a strong lifting mechanism nearby.

Expect stronger breezes again today, and our mild morning turns into another warm afternoon. There will be occasional light showers in spots, otherwise it should be variably cloudy to overcast.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 69-73

Wind: S/SE 15-30

Showers and scattered storms look likely Thursday night into early Friday as unstable air filters across the region. It will also be considerably colder after the boundary passes, which means we may stay in the 40s Friday. Those numbers combined with a strong northwest wind could make for wind chills in the upper 20s!

Late-season frost may occur across most of the area as the day begins Saturday, then highs might approach 55-60. Sunday looks warmer and mainly cloudy with scattered showers by afternoon. That damp pattern may continue into the first part of Monday as we start the week with 70s. There is a chance that many will see the first 80-degree temp of the season on Tuesday of next week.

Prepare for the big drop in temps within 18-24 hours…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



