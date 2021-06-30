Rain and thunderstorms likely today with mostly cloudy skies

What We’re Tracking:

A couple more days of rain

Cooler temperatures stick around

Dry by late week and the weekend

*Flash Flood Watch* – Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Jefferson, Lyon, Osage, and Shawnee counties until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday

Plenty of moisture in the area today will help support nearly widespread rain showers and pretty good storm chances throughout the morning hours and daytime. Flooding concerns still remain in the area as well. Dew points will be in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be present throughout the day.

Overnight, rain shower and thunderstorm chances will persist through about sunrise. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s with a slight breeze shifting from the South to the North.

By Thursday, we still hold on to a slight chance for showers, but it becomes less likely through the day as skies eventually begin to clear out. Just in time for the holiday weekend, we should have sunshine by Friday, and that continues through Sunday. Highs should be in the mid 80s through the Fourth of July!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return by late Tuesday, and temperatures start to warm back up to typical summer levels in the upper 80s and 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com