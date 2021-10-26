Rain becomes likely by Wednesday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely Wednesday

Breezy second half of week

Continued cool through this weekend

A line of storms should develop in western Kansas before moving our direction after midnight. They may be strong enough to produce some gusty winds in our western counties in the early morning hours Wednesday, but will be weakening as they move east. Heavy rain, though, looks to be our main threat through Wednesday.

Another cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon that should bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures for the middle of the week. Scattered showers will be most likely on Wednesday and could linger into Thursday morning for the eastern areas.

Expect high temperatures in the lower 60s for Thursday and Friday with a slight warm-up Saturday, into the middle 60s before yet another cold front moves in. Halloween looks very typical for this time of year. It’ll feature a dry forecast for trick-or-treaters with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and evening temperatures in the upper 40s!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller