Wet start to the week

Cool Thanksgiving

Snow possible Black Friday

Across Northeast Kansas, we are seeing scattered showers, some areas seeing pockets of moderate to heavy rain. The rain becomes more widespread tonight into early on Monday. Temperatures look a bit cooler, too, with highs through the first half of next week only making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cool air does look stick around for Thanksgiving, though. We should have sunny skies for Wednesday and a few more clouds expected Thursday. Afternoon highs both day should make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s as our overnight lows dip into the 20s.

After the rain early this week, another storm system moves in on Black Friday. Temperatures will be colder with this system so we are watching the possibility for some snow. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days.

