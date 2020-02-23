Rain becomes widespread tonight, turning colder

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely tonight into Monday

Snow showers possible Tuesday

Colder second half of the week

The best chance for rain with this passing storm system looks to be during the overnight hours. There could be periods of moderate to heavier rainfall at times with a total of 0.5″-1.0″ of rain not out of the question for locations along and south of I-70. Locally higher amounts will be possible, as well. Farther north, lighter amounts less than 0.25″ are anticipated.

As rain continues into Monday morning and temperatures get colder, there is a slight chance for some light snow showers to mix in with the rain early Monday, especially for our northern counties that border Nebraska. We’re not expecting any travel issues with this as accumulations more than a dusting don’t look likely.

Clouds will linger on into Tuesday as another chance for precipitation moves in. Because of the colder temperatures, snow showers are possible. We’ll continue to monitor the back end of this second wave as we get closer to it.

After that moves through we’ll start to break away from the cloud cover and temperatures will stay below average and fairly cold through the middle part of the week before slowly warming toward next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



