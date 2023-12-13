What We’re Tracking

Off and on cloud cover

Rain chance for Friday/Friday night

Mild weather into the weekend

The wind will remain very light for this evening and tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s once again. Cloud cover will come and go giving us partly cloudy weather overall.

The main chance for rain this week might end up staying just west of the viewing area on Thursday as a cut-off low meanders west of the area, but we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy and mild regardless. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 50s. Showers may spread across the region from west to east on Friday into Friday night as the system finally moves to the east.

As the cut-off low finally exits through the first half of the weekend, high pressure builds in behind it. That will keep us dry and quiet through the first half of next week, at least. Highs for the weekend should be near 50°, and the mild weather lasts into the middle of next week, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller