Rain chance tonight, still pleasant Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain chance overnight into early Sunday

Another rain chance Sunday into Monday

Warmer and pleasant early next week before more rain chances

Tonight, rain chances start to increase around midnight or so. Some could hear a few rumbles of thunder as widely scattered showers pass through. Rain showers could linger into the early morning hours Sunday before clearing out around lunchtime. This should allow temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s, again despite the early clouds and rain.

Our temperature pattern stays warm for this coming week with highs in the 70s and lows in 40s and 50s. However, our chances for showers and storms returns for Tuesday night or Wednesday, and then again Thursday night into Friday.

Spring is definitely here with warmer weather and many rain chances!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



