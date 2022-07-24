What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms late tonight/early Monday

Several chances for rain in the middle of the week

Not as hot for the week ahead

Our rain chances pick back up again as we head into the late evening hours tonight and especially early Monday morning. Enough energy looks to be in place where we could see a few thunderstorms as well through this time period. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

After any rain early Monday, we’ll dry out into the afternoon, but noticeably cooler weather will be holding on to the region with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Monday. Although a chance for a few showers could linger into Tuesday, more of the time on Tuesday will be partly cloudy as highs reach the upper 80s.

Additional chances for rain look to be focused into Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures cooling off for days with more clouds and rain, but still warm on the days in between. High temperatures will fluctuate between the middle to upper 80s throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller