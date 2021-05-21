Rain chances become less likely through the weekend

We’ll have a slight chance for some isolated showers or storms today, mainly in the eastern half of the area.

The best news of all, though, is that we’ll actually be able to see the sun today! Clouds will begin to clear from the west to the east through the day.

With the help of the sun, we should make it into the upper 70s and low 80s as we close out the week.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms for several more days, but the next few days should feature a lot more dry time, as well.