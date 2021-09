Today, we’re looking at highs in the mid 80s, so still on the warm side, but we could see a few isolated showers or storms. Extra cloud cover today should keep us out of the 90s, though!

The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday and late Friday, but the unsettled weather should continue through about Saturday with periodic chances for showers.

We’re not expecting severe weather during this time, but we could see some much needed, widespread rainfall totals between 0.5-2″.