Rain chances continue all week

What We're Tracking:

Humidity level increases

Temps climb in the coming days

Rounds of rain should be expected all week

Tonight clouds will continue to increase over the area with temperatures dropping down into the lower 60s. Humidity will continue to increase tomorrow morning setting up for the isolated showers tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Our chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area returns tomorrow as the storm prediction center has us in a slight risk for severe weather. The tornadic threat is low and the biggest concerns will be hail and wind if that. High temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80s for the afternoon.

Unfortunately there seems to be no break throughout the work week from our chance of showers and thunderstorms. Every day this week there is a chance for some rain although the only day calling for severe weather as of right now is Tuesday.

Hoping to see the sun make a return this weekend.



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller