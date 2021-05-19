Rain chances continue as temperatures increase

What We’re Tracking:

Showers and storms tonight

Stretches of nice weather between rain chances

Continued warm and a bit humid

Showers will continue through the evening with pockets of heavier rainfall and rumbles of thunder at times possible through sunset. Temperatures overnight look to drop into the middle 60s. Things should start to dry out early Thursday morning before more rain chances return.

Thursday will start out relatively dry and temperatures will try and climb into the middle to upper 70s. Isolated showers return through the afternoon but look to be lighter.

Our upper air patterns continue to support chances for rain and thunderstorms through the entire work week and into the weekend, but several breaks and nice weather in between.

Despite the periodic precipitation chances, temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 80s by the weekend. Humidity will also stick around adding more moisture to the air by Saturday.

This unsettled pattern should gradually wind down into the middle of next week. With a bit more sunshine expected, we should be able to make it into the mid 80s. There will still be a few slight chance for rain next week, mainly in the afternoons.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com