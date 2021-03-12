Rain chances continue through the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Rain continues tonight

Showers stick around through the weekend

Cooler temperatures ahead

*Flood Watch* – Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage counties until Sunday at noon.

Isolated rain showers will continue throughout the night as temperatures dip down into the lower 40s. Scattered showers move back in by daybreak Saturday with a brief null in rainfall around lunchtime.

Highs over the weekend will be at more seasonable levels in the mid 50s with lows in the middle 30s. It’ll also be a bit breezy today through Sunday with wind gusts between 20-25 mph.

Our best chances for more widespread rain will be late Saturday into Sunday where we could see continuous rain throughout the day, also reducing visibility at times with periods of heavier rainfall. By the time we start next week, we’ll have picked up 1-3″ of rain across the area with some locally higher amounts possible!

Flooding will be the biggest concern over the next few days, especially for our southeastern counties. If you see a flooded roadway, please take an alternate route as just a few inches of water can float your car!

We’ll have another slight chance for showers on Monday and Wednesday, but not quite as widespread as this weekend’s rain. After that, temperatures cool down slightly below average in the upper 40s and lower 50s by mid-week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

