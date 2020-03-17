Rain chances continue through Thursday with much warmer temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Spotty showers overnight

Much warmer Wednesday with storm chances Thursday

Sharply colder Friday and Saturday

Showers will develop to the west this evening, and those drops should become numerous overnight and early tomorrow as moisture streams into the region and instability increases. Off and on rain showers look to impact through the first half of the day on Wednesday.

Expect showers and occasional thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night before that activity shifts east. Temperatures may climb into the upper 60s close to 70° with lows in the 50s.

Morning showers can be expected Thursday that could also produce some thunderstorms. The warm air from Wednesday will stay with us as some spots may reach the low 70s.

Rain chances drastically decrease heading into Friday as we try and see the sun make a return but it will turn sharply colder for Friday afternoon. Breezes will also become much stronger with the passing frontal boundary.

It should be very pretty Saturday, but it might be cold and frosty early. Highs will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Clouds will gradually increase Sunday, and temperatures still won’t be very spring-like. Showers likely return for Sunday night and Monday as we begin the final full week of March.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez





