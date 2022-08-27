What We’re Tracking:

Rain chances tonight

Break from rain Sunday afternoon

Slightly cooler next week

A bit of a dreary evening is expected with rain chances taking us through midnight and possibly on into Sunday morning as well. Overnight lows will drop down into the lower 70s with a breeze out of the South. Mostly cloudy skies can be anticipated early Sunday before a nice clearing in the afternoon.

For the second half of the weekend, you can expect rain and storm chances to clear up by lunchtime. We’ll also see a fairly rapid clearing of cloud cover so plan on plenty of sunshine for your Sunday afternoon. Breezy conditions will be present throughout the day with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances appear to make their way back into the forecast by late Sunday night – more so into early Monday morning. This is more of a conditional chance though and models aren’t in the best agreement yet, but it’s something to keep in mind.

For the final week of August, it appears that our temperatures will moderate ever so slightly with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Things dry out for the second half of the week as our temperatures become quite average for this time of year. If you’re looking forward to the seasons changing, look no further as the first day of Meteorological Fall starts on Thursday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush