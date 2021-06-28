Rain chances continue throughout the week

What We’re Tracking:

Several rain chances ahead

Cooler temperatures stick

Dry by late week

A few showers and thunderstorms will move through this morning as temperatures start out mild in the lower 70s. Rumbles of thunder and some lightning are possible this morning, but a better chance later today.

Temperatures for this afternoon will hover right around the lower 80s as we continue to stay on the cooler side. Clouds will be stubborn throughout the day as chances for scattered showers and storms continues throughout the second half of the day.

On and off rain chances continue throughout midweek with storm chances late in the afternoon Tuesday and especially Wednesday. Highs will remain below average in the lower to mid 80s.

With more showers and scattered thunderstorms expected to start your work week, be sure to pack an umbrella! We have several rounds of rain still ahead of us, so flash flooding remains a concern for portions of the viewing area; especially south of the I-70 corridor.

By Thursday, we still hold on to rain chances but they become less likely heading into the holiday weekend. Things start to dry out by Saturday and Sunday and highs continue in the middle 80s. A pleasant weekend expected for the fourth of July!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com