Rain chances increase as we head toward the second half of the week

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer and breezy today

More humidity

Storm chances return

Tonight we can expect a mix of sun and clouds with cloud cover increasing ahead of our next rain chance. Temperatures will dip into the 70s for tonight with light winds and the chance of a passing shower late in th night, especially over the northern counties.

The chance for rain and storms will increase as the rest of the week continues with the first main round of showers and storms on Thursday. These showers will become more scattered Thursday afternoon with the chance for some of them to bring locally heavy rainfall. Periods of showers or storms will be passing through the area all the way to the weekend.

There will still be many dry spells through the weekend, but a more unsettled pattern takes shape, overall. That will keep at least slight chances for showers or storms around through Sunday or Monday. While temperatures will be near average we don’t see any sign of an intense round of heat building in for at least the next week ahead of us.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

