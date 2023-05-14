What We’re Tracking

Rain chance Mother’s Day

More widespread rain on Monday

Cooler heading into next week

Mostly cloudy weather anticipated for much of Mother’s Day, but rain will be more limited. Highs will still reach up to near 80° with a light and variable wind during the day. A few isolated showers and storms may pop up by afternoon and evening hours.

As we head into Monday, cooler temperatures return to the forecast. After being in the upper 70s to lower 80s for Mother’s Day, we dip back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Our rain chances will steading increase over the next couple of days, too. With a few showers possible for Sunday, even better rain chances are setting up for tonight into early Monday. We may catch a bit of a break in any rain chances for the middle of the week before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to the last half of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller