Rain chances increase late Monday night

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds increase tonight

Rain chance Monday night

Cooler by mid week

Winds will be consistent overnight at 15-20 mph which will keep temperature well into the lower 60s for Monday morning.

We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday as highs remain in the low to mid 70s. A strong cold front is expected to push through late Monday night bringing in a much needed chance for rainfall.

Timing: A stray shower is possible during the day Monday but becomes more widespread Monday evening. Showers, and maybe a couple of thunderstorms, will be possible overnight along with lightning. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon.

Some models are indicating a chance for some snow flurries for our far northwestern counties but that really depends on how cold it gets and it doesn’t seem to amount to much. Highs for Tuesday afternoon will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this weekend as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s with another slight chance of rain on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

