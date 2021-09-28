Rain chances increase later in the week

What We’re Tracking:

Partly cloudy weather tonight

Rain chances return late this week

Cooler air moves in

Tonight will stay dry, but mid- and high-level clouds will be on the increase. That should help to keep temperatures mild. Overnight temperatures will only cool down into the middle 60s.

Moisture and humidity are set to make a return tomorrow as our rain chances increase. The best chance for rain this week looks to be on Thursday and late Friday, but the unsettled weather should continue through about Saturday with periodic chances for showers.

Temperatures for the second half of the week should be a bit more seasonable in the middle 70s through the weekend. We may even cool down a bit further, as we start off next week in the lower to middle 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller