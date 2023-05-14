What We’re Tracking

Increasing rain chance through early Monday

Mild weather much of the week

Another rain chance late Thursday

Areas of showers and storms will pop up and move through the region through early Monday. The showers could produce brief downpours as the humidity level is rather high across the region. Low temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s where the rain cools it off more quickly.

As we head into Monday, cooler temperatures return to the forecast. High temperatures dip back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s. The rain chance will be most likely before noon, then gradually tapering off as the day goes on.

We may catch a bit of a break in any rain chances for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s to near 80° with partly cloudy weather and cool nights in the 50s. That clearer weather will be in place before another system impacts us by late week with a slightly better chance for storms as we get closer to Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller