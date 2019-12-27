Rain chances increase tonight and Saturday, then it turns colder with snow showers Sunday

The weather pattern looks cool and quiet for the end of 2019 and start of 2020

After near record warmth for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we have turned considerably cooler. However, we will likely stay just above normal until Sunday or Monday.

Breezes became northwesterly yesterday behind a passing cold front with temperatures in the 40s, but it felt much cooler than that.

Today, it should become variably to mainly cloudy as clouds increase and thicken. Scattered afternoon showers are possible in our west/southwest areas. Light rain could hit Topeka just after sunset.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 44-47

Wind: E 8-16

Temperatures will briefly rebound for Saturday, but a system arrives to generate periods of rain on Saturday. The rain may be moderate to heavy in the morning to midday so expect a gloomy and wet start to the last weekend of 2019. Don’t be surprised to hear a few rumbles of thunder as well.

Patchy rain/snow mix or wet snow could hit spots Saturday night. Snow showers are possible Sunday (if moisture lingers for a bit) as numbers return to near normal for late December. The most likely areas for some snow is north and west of Manhattan. Highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s.

Sunshine should be our friend Monday and Tuesday as we wrap up the year. The weather pattern looks quiet for those out late on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures may turn a bit warmer into New Year’s Day. Shower chances may return for January 2nd and 3rd.

Have a good Friday and a great weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



