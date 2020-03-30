Rain chances increase tonight, pleasant during the day Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds continue to increase across the area this evening as rain chances go up overnight tonight. The bulk of the rain looks to enter just before midnight and move out by early morning but scattered showers are still possible this evening. .

Once the overnight rain moves out, Tuesday should be partly sunny and dry. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s for the last day of March.

The start of April looks to be pleasant overall with even more sunshine expected Wednesday, but the breezes may be just a bit stronger. Temperatures still get into the upper 60s to close to 70°.

Clouds will likely block the sun all day Thursday with gusty wind. Showers look likely Friday as cooler air filters across northeast Kansas. Low to mid 50s will seem rather chilly for a day in early April.

It should be just an okay weekend. Temperatures will be at or below normal across the region. Saturday shouldn’t be too bad with partly cloudy skies, but late-season frost may occur across our northern counties and highs will only reach the 50s. Sunday looks occasionally wet with clouds and scattered showers.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



