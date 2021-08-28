Rain chances likely early Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Mild tonight

Rain chances Sunday

Slightly cooler next week

Cloud cover will start to build in throughout the night with lows yet again in the lower 70s for early Sunday morning.

Around daybreak Sunday, a cold front will start to approach our area bringing in a chance for some showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong – depending on how much force the front provides. The biggest concerns will be heavy downpours and potentially strong winds. Rain will start to taper off by the lunch hour with a few isolated showers possible through the evening. We will also see a slight cool down in temperatures with highs in the upper 80s and partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Areas north of I-70 could struggle to be even that warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Early next week we hold on to the slightly more tolerable temperatures. Although it won’t be a full cool-down, it’s at least a partial break from the more intense heat with temperatures a bit closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Highs through most of next week should be in the lower 90s with highs in the upper 80s.

As far as rain chances go for next week, things don’t look fantastic. The chances for rain become less favorable for any measurable rainfall to make its way back into the forecast for now.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller