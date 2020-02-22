Rain chances looking more likely for Sunday into Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Rain likely Sunday into Monday

Snow chances return Tuesday into Wednesday

Colder middle and later part of next week

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken throughout the evening and overnight hours ahead of our next system that will move in tomorrow. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s thanks to that increasing cloud cover.

Rain begins to move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening and will continue to spread from south to north throughout the day. The best chance for rain looks to be during the overnight hours. There could be periods of heavier rainfall at times with 1″-1.5″ of rain not out of the question by the time Monday rolls around. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the flooding potential through the next couple of days as that amount of rain could cause some run-off issues.

As rain continues Sunday night into Monday morning and temperatures get colder, there is a slight chance for some snow showers early Monday especially for our northern counties that border Nebraska. The intrusion of the colder air has slowed down some with this morning’s model runs, so any accumulations look to be very minor if any.

Clouds will linger on into Tuesday as another chance for precipitation moves in. Because of the colder temperatures, snow is looking more and more likely as the main precipitation type, but we’ll continue to monitor the back end of this second wave as we get closer. Every degree matters in terms of our temperatures and what will fall from the sky.

After that moves through we’ll start to break away from the cloud cover and temperatures will stay below average and fairly cold through the middle part of the week before slowly warming towards next weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



