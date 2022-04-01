What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers tonight

Nice weekend ahead

Rain chances next week

Partly cloudy skies will turn into mostly cloudy skies this evening as our rain chances move into the area. Our western counties will have a chance to see these showers by dinnertime tonight. Eastern counties will likely have to wait a bit longer – later in the evening and through the night. Temperatures will cool into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning with breezy conditions.

The weekend is looking pretty nice overall with highs in the 60s Saturday and mostly sunny skies! It’ll be a nearly perfect day to head out to the farmer’s markets across the area that are having their opening weekend!

By Sunday, we should be approaching 70° as our southerly winds increase. Shower chances move back in late Sunday and may remain in the forecast periodically through Tuesday. Temperatures will remain about average for this time of year as we head further into Spring.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush