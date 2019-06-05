Rain chances over the next couple days before drying out next week

What We're Tracking:

Humidity level remains high

Storm chances increasing slightly

Drier, pleasant pattern begins Sunday

Dew Points will start to drop back down heading into the overnight hours relieving most of us from that treacherous heat index that was in place this afternoon. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s for your overnight low with mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for some passing showers.

For Thursday, high temperatures will cool down a bit compared to Wednesday only getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s for parts of the viewing area as the front pushes through. Our chance for scattered showers continues to increase as we head into Thursday. Not everyone will see showers and nothing seems to be showing any signs of severe thunderstorms, but we can't rule out any rumbles of thunder and lightning with the storms that do pass through.

Friday our chance for showers and thunderstorms continues although they may be a bit more isolated as compared to Thursday. High temperatures will remain average in the lower 80s for most.

Besides Saturday, the end of the weekend and even on into next week look to be promising with a more drier pattern ahead in terms of rainfall along with cooler temperatures to go along with it!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller